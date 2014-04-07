FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louis Dreyfus Commodities names 3 new board members
April 7, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Louis Dreyfus Commodities names 3 new board members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Commodities has appointed three new members to the supervisory board of its holding structure, including the chairman of crop chemical group Syngenta, the global trader said on Monday.

In addition to Syngenta’s Michel Demare, Louis Dreyfus Commodities also named as directors Steven J. Wisch of El Dorado Partners and Dr. Joerg Wolle of DKSH Holding Ltd. The appointments are effective as of April 15.

Privately owned Louis Dreyfus Commodities had told the Financial Times last week it would be naming three new directors as part of moves to adopt a similar structure to that of a listed company. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus)

