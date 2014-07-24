FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus quits palm oil venture in Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 24, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus quits palm oil venture in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, quote)

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Global trader Louis Dreyfus Commodities has left a joint venture operating palm oil plantations in Indonesia after an investment review, the company said on Thursday.

Its Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia Pte unit quit the Green Eagle Plantations Pte Ltd (GEP) venture, which Louis Dreyfus formed in 2011 with Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali Corp.

Louis Dreyfus said in 2012 the venture operated in four regions of Indonesia - West Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, South Kalimantan and Papua - overseeing 50,000 planted hectares, employing over 2,000 people and with 2011 production of nearly 100,000 tonnes of palm oil.

“Louis Dreyfus Commodities reviews its portfolio of investments periodically and, as part of that exercise, has decided to exit its investment in GEP,” the company said in a statement.

It did not provide further details and could not be reached immediately for further comment.

The family-controlled Louis Dreyfus group is the “D” of the so-called ABCD majors that dominate agricultural commodities, alongside Archer Daniels, Bunge and Cargill.

The group, which has said it aims to double sales by the end of 2018 compared with last year’s $63.6 billion, has highlighted Asia as an investment priority.

It operates throughout the food chain from farms to port terminals and processing plants. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.