Louis Dreyfus looks to sell orange juice, fertiliser units-sources

LONDON/NEW YORK/PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Privately held Louis Dreyfus Commodities is seeking buyers for its orange juice and fertiliser businesses, two sources said.

A third source said the trading group was also looking to spin off its metals and dairy businesses.

A Louis Dreyfus spokeswoman declined to comment.

Sources said the company had been actively marketing both the orange juice and fertiliser units for some months having appointed banks to lead the sales processes.

Louis Dreyfus is one of the “ABCD” quartet of traders who dominate global agricultural trading, along with Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Cargill.

Its business units include coffee, cotton, sugar, grains and oilseeds.

“They are recalibrating their portfolio... They are going back to the core and looking at where the margins are,” said one source.

The company is one of the world’s largest processors and merchandisers of citrus juices with processing facilities in Brazil, the U.S., and China.

In fertiliser, its operations are focussed in South America and Africa. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, Christine Prentice in New York and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)