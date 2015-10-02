UPDATE 1-MOVES-Louis Dreyfus metals trading head Heap leaves

(Adds background on Bonvillian)

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV’s proprietary metals trading head Matthew Heap and metals research analyst Raphael Bonvillian have left after more than five years at the global commodities merchant, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

Heap was responsible for the internal base and precious metals brokerage desk and proprietary metals trading and had been with the privately held company since December 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Bonvillian was global head of research for metals for just over two years and prior to that, he traded sugar at Louis Dreyfus for just over five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Both were based in Geneva, Switzerland.

It was unclear why they left the company or what they would be doing next. The spokeswoman declined to comment further.

Earlier this week, Dreyfus reported that first-half profits halved due to weaker commodity markets.

Global commodities merchants have been squeezed by plunging prices of copper, oil and agricultural products amid concerns about faltering growth in major markets like Brazil and China. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bill Rigby and Richard Chang)