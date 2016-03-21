FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louis Dreyfus CEO confirms plan to ring-fence some activities
March 21, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Louis Dreyfus CEO confirms plan to ring-fence some activities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Global trading group Louis Dreyfus Company plans to ring-fence its fertiliser, juice, dairy and metals activities to consider expanding through partnerships, with the process underway at its fertiliser business, its chief executive said on Monday.

The company has received offers for its fertiliser and inputs unit after mandating Credit Suisse to explore interest but would prefer to retain ownership within a partnership, Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena said.

Louis Dreyfus would like to find a distribution partner for its juice business in response to slowing global demand, he told reporters at a presentation of the group’s annual results.

Dairy is a young business that would need a partner, while the metals activity already acts as a separate business within the group and could use a partner to grow further, he said.

A company source had said in January that Louis Dreyfus was ring-fencing its fertilisers and inputs, metals, juice and dairy units, and considering options ranging from joint ventures to the sale of certain assets. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)

