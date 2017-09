LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Commodities has appointed Anthony Tancredi as head of sugar with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday.

Tancredi previously headed the firm’s global cotton unit but stepped down from that position in November, when the company said he would move to another unit of the trade house.

He will replace Jacques Gillaux. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)