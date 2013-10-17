Louis Dreyfus agrees JV to develop Ukraine commodities terminal

GENEVA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Commodities has entered a joint venture agreement with Brooklyn Kiev LLC to develop and manage a multi-commodity terminal in Odessa, Louis Dreyfus Commodities said in a statement on Thursday.

Louis Dreyfus Commodities said it plans to ship its first grain cargo through the terminal in the coming months. Once completed, in around August 2014, the terminal will have total grain storage capacity of about 240,000 tonnes.

The statement did not give any value for the transaction, which is subject to certain conditions and regulatory approvals.