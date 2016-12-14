FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louisiana judge throws out executive order to protect LGBT rights
December 14, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 8 months ago

Louisiana judge throws out executive order to protect LGBT rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - A Louisiana state judge on Wednesday threw out an order from the state's Democratic governor aimed at protecting the rights of gay and transgender people, ruling that the governor had overstepped his authority.

"The effect of its adoption and implementation, creates new and/or expands upon existing Louisiana law as opposed to directing the faithful execution of the existing law of this state," Judge Todd Hernandez of the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rogue Parish said in his ruling.

In addition to protecting LGBT rights, the executive order from Governor John Bel Edwards protected state employees against discrimination based on race, religion, disability and age. It banned state agencies from discrimination, while offering an exemption for churches and religious organizations.

The order had been challenged by the state's attorney general, Jeff Landry, a Republican who has described himself as a "campaigner for conservative family values."

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Tom Brown

