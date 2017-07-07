A police officer wounded in a shooting rampage
in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last year that left three officers
dead sued Black Lives Matter movement leaders on Friday,
accusing them of inciting violence that spurred the attack.
The lawsuit filed in a U.S. district court in Louisiana
named DeRay McKesson and four other Black Lives Matter leaders
as defendants and sought at least $75,000 in damages.
It came on the one-year anniversary of one of the deadliest
days in modern U.S. history for law enforcement. On July 7,
2016, a black man angered by what he saw as deadly racial bias
in U.S. policing launched a downtown Dallas sniper attack,
killing five officers deployed at a protest decrying police
shootings of black men.
McKesson was not immediately available for comment and Black
Lives Matter leaders have denied accusations that their movement
promotes violence against police.
About 10 days after the Dallas shooting, a decorated ex-U.S.
Marine sergeant opened fire on police in Baton Rouge, killing
three officers.
Baton Rouge had been hit by waves of protests after two
police officers earlier that month killed a black man, Alton
Sterling, under questionable circumstances. The incident was
caught on video and sparked national debate.
The officer wounded in Baton Rouge, who was not named in the
lawsuit, was shot by "a person violently protesting against
police, and which violence was caused or contributed to by the
leaders of and by 'BLACK LIVES MATTER'," the filing said.
Gavin Long, the black gunman who killed the Baton Rouge
officers and was later shot dead, identified himself as a member
of an African-American offshoot of the anti-government, mostly
white Sovereign Citizen Movement, documents showed.
Last year, McKesson and two other activists sued the Baton
Rouge police department and other officials over the arrests of
nearly 200 demonstrators during mostly peaceful protests over
police killings.