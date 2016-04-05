FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch downgrades Louisiana state debt amid budget turmoil
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Fitch downgrades Louisiana state debt amid budget turmoil

Robin Respaut

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Fitch downgraded the state of Louisiana debt on Tuesday, citing persistent fiscal troubles that have been compounded by the global drop in oil prices.

Louisiana’s general obligation debt was downgraded to AA- from AA. Both ratings are investment grade. In February, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the state to Aa3.

Fitch reported that Louisiana has relied on “one-time measures for immediate gap-closing, which along with overly optimistic revenue projections,” has left the state in need of “successive years of mid-year budget corrections.”

Earlier this year, Louisiana’s state legislature worked to close a $940 million gap in this fiscal year’s budget ending in June. Fitch noted that many of the state’s fixes to fill this year’s gap end in “fiscal 2018 and almost half of the solutions are one-time in nature.”

The state must also still fix a $750 million budget gap in next year’s budget, starting in July, which is down from $2 billion identified earlier this year.

Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards, who took office in January, has proposed reducing robust corporate incentives, but has faced resistance from Republican legislators and business groups. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
