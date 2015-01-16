BRIEF-Loulis Mills confirms cooperation with Chipita for investment in India

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Loulis Mills SA
* Confirms talks with Chipita to cooperate in India after reports
* Says talks with Chipita are not finalised yet
* Says its target is to create a joint mill with Chipita in India, which is under construction
* Says the investment will be completed within 3 years from commencement of construction, will cost 15 million euros
* Says will notify the investors for further developments as per regulations
Source text: bit.ly/1yqmoU9
