FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lowe's quarterly sales beat Wall Street estimates
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Lowe's quarterly sales beat Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Monday as preparation and rebuilding efforts tied to superstorm Sandy boosted sales at the world’s No. 2 home improvement chain.

Sales rose 1.9 percent to $12.1 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, while analysts on average expected $11.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at stores open at least year rose 1.8 percent both globally and in the United States.

Net income rose to $396 million, or 35 cents per share, from $225 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe‘s, which has stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico, still expects total sales to be flat for the fiscal year ending on Jan. 31. It also maintained its full-year profit forecast of $1.64 a share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.