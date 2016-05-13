FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lowe's settles U.S. claims it fired people on medical leave
May 13, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Lowe's settles U.S. claims it fired people on medical leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos has reached an $8.6 million settlement of a U.S. agency lawsuit accusing the home improvement retailer of illegally firing workers who were on medical leave for a long time.

The accord resolves Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims that Lowe’s violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by terminating employees whose medical leaves of absence exceeded the company’s 180- or 240-day maximum leave policy.

A consent decree detailing the settlement was approved on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte in Los Angeles. The decree also requires Lowe’s to hire a consultant to monitor its compliance, and to improve training.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

