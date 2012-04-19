FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lowe's names stores chief to new COO job
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lowe's names stores chief to new COO job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc on Thursday named the head of its store operations to the newly created job of operations chief, beginning next month.

Rick Damron, 49, has been with the home improvement retailer since 1981 and becomes COO on May 5, the company said in a statement. Lowe’s also named its executive vice president of business development, Gregory Bridgeford, to the new position of chief customer officer.

The company said the appointments were part of its effort to make Lowe’s “a leaner, more nimble” retailer.

In October, Lowe’s said it would slow the pace of new store openings to 10-15 net new stores in North America per year, down from a previous goal of 30.

