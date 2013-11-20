FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lowe's Q3 earnings per share $0.47
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Lowe's Q3 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc : * Reports third quarter sales and earnings results * Q3 earnings per share $0.47 * Q3 same store sales rose 6.2 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $13 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.72 billion * Sees FY 2013 sales up about 6 percent * Says raises fiscal year 2013 guidance * Sees FY earnings per share about $2.15 * Says total sales are expected to increase approximately 6 percent in 2013 * Sees FY same store sales up about 5 percent * FY earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $53.10 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Says ”home improvement industry is poised for persisting growth in the fourth

quarter and further acceleration in 2014” * Earnings before interest and taxes as a percentage of sales (operating

margin) are expected to increase about 75 basis points in fiscal 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
