Lowe's quarterly profit tops analysts' estimates

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates as rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Sandy and the retailer’s own product selection improvements helped sales.

The world`s second-largest home improvement retailer said its net earnings were $288 million, or 26 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended on Feb. 1, compared with $322 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.