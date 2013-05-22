FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lowe's quarterly profit misses estimates
May 22, 2013 / 10:35 AM / 4 years ago

Lowe's quarterly profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by colder-than-usual weather at the start of the spring selling season and strong competition from larger rival Home Depot Inc .

The second-largest home improvement chain said net earnings rose to $540 million, or 49 cents a share, in the first quarter ended on May 3 from $527 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 51 cents a share on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

