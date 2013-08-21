FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Like Home Depot, Lowe's results benefit from housing rebound
August 21, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Like Home Depot, Lowe's results benefit from housing rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - No. 2 home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday as U.S. homeowners encouraged by the housing market recovery spent more on their homes.

Net earnings rose to $941 million, or 88 cents a share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from $747 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier.

The news came the day after larger rival Home Depot Inc reported strong results, including its first double-digit rise since 1999 in sales at stores open at least a year.

