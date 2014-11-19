FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Lowe's profit rises 17 pct as renovations drive sales
November 19, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Lowe's profit rises 17 pct as renovations drive sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Nov. 19)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement products retailer, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit as an improving job market encouraged home owners to increase spending on renovations.

The company said net income rose to $585 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $499 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 5.6 percent to $13.68 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

