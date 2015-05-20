FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home improvement chain Lowe's profit rises 8 pct
May 20, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Home improvement chain Lowe's profit rises 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc, the No.2 U.S. home improvement chain by sales, reported a 7.9 percent rise in quarterly profit as an improving job market encouraged Americans to spend on renovations.

The company’s net income rose to $673 million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 1 from $624 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5.4 percent to $14.13 billion.

Total same-store sales rose 5.2 percent. Analysts on average had estimated a 6.1 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

