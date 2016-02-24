FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lowe's quarterly sales rise better-than-expected 5.6 pct
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Lowe's quarterly sales rise better-than-expected 5.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc, the world’s No.2 home improvement chain by market share, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 5.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by a recovery in the U.S. housing market.

The company’s net sales rose to $13.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29 from $12.54 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $13.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lowe’s net earnings fell to $11 million, or 1 cent per share, from $450 million, or 46 cents per share, hurt by a $530 million impairment charge as it exited a joint venture in Australia.

Home Depot Inc, Lowe’s bigger rival, on Tuesday also reported better-than-expected sales, as the improving housing market and mild weather in the holiday quarter encouraged customers to continue outdoor activities and home renovations. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.