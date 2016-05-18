Lowe's quarterly sales beat estimates

May 18 (Reuters) - Home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc followed larger rival Home Depot Inc in reporting better-than-expected quarterly sales as strength in the housing market and favorable weather led to strong demand for building and home renovation products.

Net income rose to $884 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $673 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $15.23 billion from $14.13 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $14.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)