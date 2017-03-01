FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Lowe's reports 19.3 pct jump in quarterly revenue
March 1, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 6 months ago

Lowe's reports 19.3 pct jump in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported a 19.3 percent rise in holiday quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by a strong U.S. housing market.

Sales at Lowe's stores open more than 13 months rose 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, above the average estimate of a rise of 2.2 percent, according to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company's net earnings increased to $663 million, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter, from $11 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $15.78 billion from $13.24 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

