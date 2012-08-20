FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lowe's 2nd-qtr misses Street estimates
August 20, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

Lowe's 2nd-qtr misses Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc, the world’s No. 2 home improvement chain, reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results.

Quarterly earnings came in at $747.0 million, or 64 cents per share, compared with $830.0 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 2 percent to $14.25 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Lowe’s closed at $27.87 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

