Aug 20 (Reuters) - Home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly sales as more people undertook home renovation projects after a prolonged winter.

Net income rose to $1.04 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, from $941 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $16.59 billion from $15.71 billion.

Same store sales rose 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)