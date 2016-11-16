FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Lowe's sales miss estimates as fewer customers visit stores
November 16, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc reported a smaller-than-expected increase in third-quarter sales, as fewer customers visited its stores in August and September, sending its shares down 4.75 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The No. 2 U.S. home improvement chain's net sales rose to $15.74 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $14.36 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $15.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at Lowe's stores open more than 13 months rose 2.7 percent, less than the 3.2 percent-growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Lowe's net income fell to $379 million, or 43 cents per share, from $736 million, or 80 cents per share.

The latest quarter included non-cash pre-tax charges of $462 million related to the wind down of a joint venture, write-offs for canceled projects and impairments related to reassessment of its Orchard Supply Hardware business. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
