FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai trading group Loxley expects revenue to rise 10 pct in 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
October 30, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai trading group Loxley expects revenue to rise 10 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Loxley PCL

* Says expects 2015 revenue to rise 10 percent from almost 17 billion baht ($522.4 million) estimated for 2014 and net profit growth will be in line with revenue, President Thongchai Lamsam told reporters

* Says plans to join auction for right to install transport, engineering and IT systems of government projects

* Says government investments in infrastructure projects will boost the country’s economy in 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5400 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.