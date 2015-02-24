Japan's Astomos Energy to buy U.S. LPG from Targa Resources

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Astomos Energy Corp said on Tuesday it had signed a three-year contract to buy U.S. shale-derived liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Texas-based Targa Resources Corp.

The company will buy a total 800,000 tonnes of LPG in the three years starting in the second half of 2017, the company, a joint venture of Idemitsu Kosan and Mitsubishi Corp , said in a statement.

The latest deal is in addition to a previous deal to buy a total 5 million tonnes of U.S. shale LPG between 2014 and 2021, from Enterprise Product Partners LP, and will serve in diversifying U.S. supply sources, it added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)