Life Partners Holdings files for bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Life Partners Holdings Inc, which deals in the secondary market for life insurance, said it filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday as it pursues an appeal of a $46 million judgment against it and two executives over misleading investors about the core aspects of its business.

Trading in the company’s shares were halted on Tuesday afternoon, pending news. They slumped 72 percent to 15 cents once trading resumed.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had sued Life Partners in 2012 and sought to prove that the company intentionally misled investors over nearly four years and that its two top executives engaged in insider trading.

The case garnered national attention because of Life Partners’ unusual business of providing “life settlements” in which the holder of a life insurance policy sells the policy to an investor in exchange for a lump sum.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This was a strategic move intended to protect the value of the company and its shareholders from the damaging litigation which we believe would otherwise have destroyed all shareholder value,” Chief Executive Brian Pardo said.

Life Partners said it had about $18.9 million in assets, including about $2.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and about $352,000 of certificates of deposit as of Jan. 20.

Life Partners also filed for the appointment of a chief restructuring officer to oversee its reorganization plan.