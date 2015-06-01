ON THE MOVE-LPL Financial lures E*Trade's Matt Audette to CFO post

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc , a U.S. brokerage firm that sells products and services through more than 14,000 independent brokers, said Monday it has hired E*Trade Financial Corp’s Chief Financial Officer Matthew Audette as its CFO.

Audette, who earned $2.3 million in cash and stock bonuses last year, has played a key role in E*Trade’s return to profitability after flirting with bankruptcy. He has helped the New York City-based bank and discount brokerage raise capital and shed bad mortgage loans.

At LPL, he is joining a larger firm that has been troubled in recent years by loose controls that have led to heavy federal and state fines for inappropriate product sales.

Unlike E*Trade, which has had four chief executives in the last eight years, LPL Chairman and CEO Mark Casady has run the brokerage firm since 2005. However, in the last three years he has presided over a steady exodus of many of his top lieutenants.

Audette, 41, is replacing former CFO Dan Arnold, who was elevated to LPL’s president in March after Robert Moore unexpectedly resigned from that role to join a money-management firm.

Audette will join LPL on Sept. 28 in its San Diego office, and leave E*Trade in New York at the end of July.

The discount brokerage said Michael Pizzi, the company’s chief risk officer, will assume Audette’s CFO role in two weeks.

Because bank regulators have kept a tight rein on E*Trade since the financial crisis to ensure that it has proper lending and capital controls, E*Trade said Paul Brandow will step in as acting chief risk officer. Brandow is a senior adviser and veteran banker who formerly served as E*Trade’s top risk manager.

“Matt has been a faithful steward of E*TRADE for over a decade and a half, having played a central role in shoring up our capital and moving the organization into the strong financial position it enjoys today,” Paul Idzik, E*Trades’ chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement.

“I am profoundly grateful for his leadership and insight throughout the company’s evolution. I am sorry to see him go.”

Audette, who has been CFO of E*Trade since 2011, holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Virginia Tech and began his career in public accounting at KPMG. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)