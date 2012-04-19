ON THE MOVE-LPL Financial adds $350 mln team in Tampa

April 19 (Reuters) - LPL Financial, the largest independent U.S. broker-dealer by total revenue, has expanded its network in Florida with a team of veteran advisers that managed $350 million in client assets.

Adviser Fenn Giles, a roughly two-decade industry veteran, started Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, with fellow advisers Roger Martin and Lori Nadglowski. The team was formerly with Florida Investment Advisors, an affiliate of The Bank of Tampa.

Securities for Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay are offered through LPL Financial, which allows the advisers to keep their investment management functions separate, Giles said.

“It’s a great platform for future growth,” Giles said, noting that starting an independent firm has allowed the group to look at other potential client opportunities, including community banks in the region. Giles said the group has already received several inquiries from such banks since going independent.

The team, which now operates a privately owned, independent wealth advisory firm, works primarily with high net worth individuals in the Tampa Bay ar ea. Th e group’s first priority is to transfer those client assets, Giles said, and then to expand.

With their new firm, Giles serves as president, while Martin has joined the firm as a senior portfolio manager. Nadglowski i s the ch ief operating officer. All three are partners of the firm.

LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment Holdings Inc, has about 12,800 financial advisers in its network. LPL has added at least 14 new advisers so far in 2012, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers managed $850 million in client assets.