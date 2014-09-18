FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-LPL Financial adds independent financial advisory firm
September 18, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-LPL Financial adds independent financial advisory firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - LPL Financial, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by sales force, said it added an independent financial advisory group to its network.

StreamSong Advisors, which managed more than $1.2 billion in assets as of December, is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with another office in Detroit.

StreamSong targets a clientele with at least $500,000 in investable assets. The six-member team, including two advisers, plans to offer advisory services for private clients and ultra-high-net-worth households.

The team has experience in mergers and acquisitions, and in taxes and estate planning.

Boston-based LPL Financial is a subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

