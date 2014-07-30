LPL Financial profit falls 4.4 pct as costs rise

July 30 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc, one of the five biggest U.S. broker-dealers, reported a 4.4 percent drop in quarterly profit, as restructuring and other expenses increased.

Net income fell to $43.1 million, or 42 cents per share, from $45.1 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 61 cents for the second quarter ended June 30.

Net revenue grew 7.2 percent to $1.09 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)