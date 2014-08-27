FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-LPL lands new firm in Wisconsin
August 27, 2014

ON THE MOVE-LPL lands new firm in Wisconsin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - LPL Financial, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by sales force, said Wednesday it added an independent registered investment advisory group based in Wisconsin to its network.

Freedom Wealth Alliance has five brokers managing $225 million in client assets. Kurt Rozman, president of the firm, said that joining LPL’s network will enable the firm to hire more advisers.

Rozman said he is focused on attracting advisers who manage around $50 million in client assets, a group that many larger brokerages overlook because those advisers produce less revenue for the firm than advisers with more assets under management.

Boston-based LPL Financial is a subsidiary of the parent company LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPL provides brokerage, clearing and other professional services like trading technology to roughly 13,700 self-employed advisers and about 720 financial institutions. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

