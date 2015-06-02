FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-LPL's Bridgeworth lands brokers who managed $250 mln
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 2, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-LPL's Bridgeworth lands brokers who managed $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc , a U.S. brokerage firm that sells products and services through more than 14,000 independent brokers, said Tuesday that one of its member firms landed a broker team that manages $250 million in client assets.

The brokers Brian Hinson, Bob Johnson and Jonathan Hornsby joined LPL’s Bridgeworth LLC, in Huntsville, Alabama. The group, led by Hinson, was previously affiliated with Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s BrokerCheck website.

With the addition of Hinson’s team, Bridgeworth now has 23 brokers in and around its Birmingham, Alabama, headquarters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.