ON THE MOVE-Faubourg Private Wealth Advisors joins LPL Financial's platform

May 14 (Reuters) - LPL Financial LLC, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by revenue, said financial advisory firm Faubourg Private Wealth Advisors joined its broker-dealer platform.

Faubourg will provide fee-based services to clients through Level Four Wealth Management, an independent adviser group on LPL’s platform.

LPL Financial is a subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc .

Faubourg said its advisers served $175 million of client assets. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)