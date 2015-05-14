FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Faubourg Private Wealth Advisors joins LPL Financial's platform
May 14, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Faubourg Private Wealth Advisors joins LPL Financial's platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - LPL Financial LLC, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by revenue, said financial advisory firm Faubourg Private Wealth Advisors joined its broker-dealer platform.

Faubourg will provide fee-based services to clients through Level Four Wealth Management, an independent adviser group on LPL’s platform.

LPL Financial is a subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc .

Faubourg said its advisers served $175 million of client assets. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

