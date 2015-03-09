FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-LPL Financial adds Tim Knepp, Matthew Peterson to research team
March 9, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-LPL Financial adds Tim Knepp, Matthew Peterson to research team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - LPL Financial LLC, the broker-dealer unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, said it added Tim Knepp and Matthew Peterson to its research team.

Knepp joins as executive vice president, chief investment strategist and chief wealth officer, while Peterson has been appointed senior vice president and chief wealth strategist.

Knepp will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina and Peterson in Boston.

Knepp was most recently senior vice president and chief investment officer at Savos Investments, previously known as Genworth Financial Asset Management.

Peterson joins from GM Advisory Group, an employee-owned investment manager, where he was director of strategy and research. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

