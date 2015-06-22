FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-LPL Financial names Tom Gooley head of service, trading and operations
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 22, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-LPL Financial names Tom Gooley head of service, trading and operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Broker dealer LPL Financial LLC, a unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, appointed Tom Gooley managing director of service, trading and operations, effective June 25.

Gooley joins from Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association - College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA-CREF), where he most recently served as senior managing director and chief risk officer of the retirement and individual financial services division, LPL said.

He has also worked at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

At LPL, Gooley will be responsible for leading the service, trading and operations organizations and also for driving strategy, governance and execution of the firm’s business process outsourcing activities in India.

He will report to Mark Casady, LPL’s chairman and chief executive, and serve as a member of the firm’s management committee. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.