LPL Financial reports higher second-quarter earnings
August 5, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

LPL Financial reports higher second-quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc , the biggest independent U.S. broker, on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter earnings as payouts to brokers fell.

Net income rose to $50.2 million, or 52 cents a share, from $43.1 million, or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the profit of 65 cents a share came in a penny above estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LPL, which in recent years has incurred high fines and regulatory expenses, said net revenue was flat at $1.09 billion, despite a 4 percent jump in client assets.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Casady said sales of alternative assets were slow, lowering commmissions. The trend has continued into the third quarter, he said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

