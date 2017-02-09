BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
Feb 9 LPL Financial Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. independent brokerage, reported a 55.6 percent jump in quarterly earnings on higher revenue in its asset-based business and higher transaction and fees.
The company's net income rose to $41.74 million, or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $26.81 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total net revenue fell 1.3 percent to about $1 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
* Zillow Group says on Feb 9 jury returned a verdict finding that co had infringed VHT's copyrights in images displayed or saved to digs site - SEC filing