Feb 9 LPL Financial Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. independent brokerage, reported a 55.6 percent jump in quarterly earnings on higher revenue in its asset-based business and higher transaction and fees.

The company's net income rose to $41.74 million, or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $26.81 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue fell 1.3 percent to about $1 billion.