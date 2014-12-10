FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPL Financial has not reinstated sales of RCS' REITs - LPL CEO
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

LPL Financial has not reinstated sales of RCS' REITs - LPL CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings , the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States, has not reinstated sales of privately traded real estate investment trusts sponsored by a unit of RCS Capital Corp , LPL Chief Executive Officer Mark Casady said Wednesday.

LPL and scores of other brokerage firms suspended sales of RCS-related alternative investments when American Realty Capital Properties reported a $23 million accounting error on Oct. 29. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

