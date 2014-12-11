CORRECTED-LPL Financial has not reinstated sales of ARCP products - CEO

(Corrects headline, story to say suspended products are sponsored by American Realty Capital Properties and are not REITs)

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings , the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States, has not reinstated sales of investment products sponsored by American Realty Capital Properties affiliates, LPL Chairman and CEO Mark Casady said on Wednesday.

LPL and scores of other brokerage firms suspended sales of RCS-related alternative investments when American Realty Capital Properties reported a $23 million accounting error on Oct. 29. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)