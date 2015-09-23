FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LPL settles with U.S. regulators over alleged sales violations
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
September 23, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

LPL settles with U.S. regulators over alleged sales violations

Richard Valdmanis

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. state securities regulators said on Wednesday they settled with LPL Financial over allegations the Boston-based brokerage firm violated sales rules and failed to implement an adequate oversight system.

Boston-based LPL agreed to remediate losses for all non-traded REITS sold by the firm from Jan. 1, 2008 through Dec. 31, 2013 in violation of “prospectus standards, state concentration limits or LPL’s own guidelines,” the North American Securities Administrators Association said in a press release.

NASAA is composed of securities regulators from U.S. states, Canada and Mexico.

It said LPL agreed to retain an independent third party to review and verify its sales transactions for violations during the five-year period, believed to be more than 2,000, and will make offers of remediation after the review.

The settlement is the result of a multi-state investigation of the firm led by the Nevada Secretary of State Securities Division, NASAA said.

LPL has faced intense regulatory scrutiny in the last year, and in May paid $11.7 million to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to settle charges of lax surveillance of trading in customer accounts.

LPL this month said it is splitting its regulatory affairs group in half and hiring another former Wall Street regulator to help run the department, in a sign of the growing importance of compliance in the brokerage. Emily Gordy, a former enforcement executive at FINRA will run the part of the firm’s legal group that deals with regulatory inquiries and investigations, the company said.

Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management this week said it had built up a 6.3 percent stake in LPL, one of the country’s largest independent broker dealers, sending its stock price up as much as 7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.