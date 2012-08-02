FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LPL deal adds 63 Advantage Financial advisers, $2 bln assets
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 2, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

LPL deal adds 63 Advantage Financial advisers, $2 bln assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - LPL Financial, the largest U.S. independent brokerage, on Thursday said it struck a deal with Advantage Financial Group that will bring 63 investment advisers managing $2 billion in assets onto LPL’s broker-dealer and custody platform.

Advantage of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a partnership owned by its advisers, who are located in the U.S. Midwest, Great Lakes and Southeast regions. Advantage Financial’s advisers, who combined generated $11.2 million of revenue in the past year, will transfer their registrations to LPL from Jackson Financial’s National Planning Corp unit.

The deal represents a small revenue boost for LPL, which provides brokerage, clearing and other professional services to 13,185 self-employed brokers and advisers. In the second quarter, Boston-based LPL generated $908 million of revenue from brokers overseeing $353 billion.

Advantage was formed by Joe Russo in 2001 as a C corporation with some equity ownership among its advisers. As part of the LPL deal, Advantage converted to a partnership structure akin to a law or accounting firm, but advisers will remain owners of their practices.

Russo also serves as chairman of a lobbying group for independent brokers, the Financial Services Institute.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.