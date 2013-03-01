FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPL President Moore to lead national sales after Dwyer leaves
March 1, 2013 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

LPL President Moore to lead national sales after Dwyer leaves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc said on Friday that LPL President Robert Moore will take on the additional role of leading national sales after the division’s former head, Bill Dwyer, decided to step down.

Boston-based LPL said that Dwyer, who had been with the company for more than two decades and was seen as key to LPL’s rise to its position as the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer, is leaving the company to “pursue other personal and professional interests.”

Moore, who joined LPL in 2008 as chief financial officer, will maintain his responsibilities as head of adviser and institution solutions, a role he assumed last year to identify and enhance revenue opportunities for the firm.

LPL said the expanded role will align the company’s oversight of its independent adviser, institutional and retirement business units with Moore’s current focus on supporting growth of its advisers and institution customers.

Prior to joining LPL, Moore had been with ABN AMRO North America and LaSalle Bank Corporation, where he served as chief executive officer.

LPL spokeswoman Betsy Weinberger said Dwyer’s last day at the company will be March 29. Upon leaving, Dwyer plans to become chairman of Investment in Others, a public charity established through LPL executives in 2006 to promote the philanthropic and volunteer activities of advisers in their local communities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
