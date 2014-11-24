FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-LPL Financial names Paulett Eberhart to board, audit committee
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-LPL Financial names Paulett Eberhart to board, audit committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc, the biggest independent broker-dealer in the United States, elected H. Paulett Eberhart to its board and its audit committee.

Eberhart was granted 1,410 restricted shares of the company on Nov. 21, her date of election, LPL said.

Eberhart will also be on the board and serve on the audit committee of the company’s unit LPL Financial LLC.

Eberhart joins from CDI Corp where she was president and CEO from 2011 to 2014, LPL Financial LLC said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)

