MOVES-LPL Financial LLC names Cronin to head state government relations
September 17, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-LPL Financial LLC names Cronin to head state government relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, appointed John Cronin as vice-president, head of state government relations.

Cronin will lead in developing and maintaining relationships with the 50 U.S. states, LPL Financial said.

He joined the company in March as a supervision manager.

He worked at the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation from 2001 until early this year. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
