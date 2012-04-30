FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-LPL Investment to begin paying dividends in second half
#Funds News
April 30, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-LPL Investment to begin paying dividends in second half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects to pay regular divs of up to $0.12/shr

* Declares special dividend of $2/shr

* Shareholders Hellman & Friedman, TPG Capital to sell 14.5 mln shares

* Q1 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.54

April 30 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed LPL Investment Holdings Inc, the top U.S. independent brokerage, declared a special dividend of $2 per share on Monday, and said it would begin regular quarterly payouts in the second half of 2012.

Boston-based LPL, which sells technology, clearing and other services to self-employed brokers, said it expected to pay regular quarterly dividends, initially up to 12 cents a share, or 48 cents a share annually, beginning in the second half.

Separately, the company said its principal shareholders Hellman & Friedman and TPG Capital would sell 14.5 million shares in a secondary offering.

For the first quarter, LPL posted a profit of $41.2 million or 37 cents a share, down from $49.0 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago, primarily due to charges related to debt refinancing.

Excluding certain non-cash charges, the company earned 56 cents a share, topping analysts’ estimates of a profit of 54 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to $901.3 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $890.5 million.

Advisory assets in LPL’s fee-based platforms rose 11.1 percent to $110.8 billion. Total advisory and brokerage assets were up 7.3 percent to $354.1 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $36.98 on Friday on Nasdaq.

