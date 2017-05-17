Poland's LPP CFO says expects significant improvement in Q2 results

1 Min Read
WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - LPP, Poland's biggest clothing retailer, will significantly improve its financial results in the second quarter, the company's Chief Financial Officer Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said on Wednesday.
"We have observed a positive trend since March. (...) We expect a significant improvement of results in the second quarter," Lutkiewicz told a news conference.
Earlier on Wednesday, LPP confirmed it booked a net loss of 117 million zlotys ($30.99 million) for the first quarter.
$1 = 3.7758 zlotys Reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly