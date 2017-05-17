FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Poland's LPP CFO says expects significant improvement in Q2 results
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 17, 2017 / 8:49 AM / in 3 months

Poland's LPP CFO says expects significant improvement in Q2 results

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - LPP, Poland's biggest clothing retailer, will significantly improve its financial results in the second quarter, the company's Chief Financial Officer Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said on Wednesday.

"We have observed a positive trend since March. (...) We expect a significant improvement of results in the second quarter," Lutkiewicz told a news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, LPP confirmed it booked a net loss of 117 million zlotys ($30.99 million) for the first quarter.

$1 = 3.7758 zlotys Reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.