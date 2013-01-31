FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lender Processing says to settle state inquiries for $127 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

Lender Processing says to settle state inquiries for $127 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lender Processing Services Inc said it will pay $127 million to settle inquiries related to some of its signing and notarization practices.

Shares of the company rose more than 8 percent to $24.25 in early trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The mortgage service provider said it had entered into settlements with attorneys general of 46 states and the district of Columbia.

LPS said it increased its legal and regulatory reserve for the quarter ended Dec. 31 by $48 million. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 7.

LPS had previously settled similar inquiries with Missouri, Delaware and Colorado and Thursday’s settlement leaves the complaint filed buy Nevada as the only unresolved inquiry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.